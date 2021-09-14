Paisley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PAISLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Haze High 82 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 78 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 16 Haze High 74 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Haze during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.