Whiting Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
