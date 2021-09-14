Jump on Marshall’s rainy forecast today

(MARSHALL, AK) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Marshall, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marshall:

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 41 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 52 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Slight Chance of Light Rain High 52 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 46 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.