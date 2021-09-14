Daily Weather Forecast For Tower City
TOWER CITY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
