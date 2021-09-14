Tilden Weather Forecast
TILDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
