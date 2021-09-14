Daily Weather Forecast For Mooreton
MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
