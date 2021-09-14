4-Day Weather Forecast For Index
INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Light Rain Likely
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Heavy rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
