Petrolia Weather Forecast
PETROLIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
