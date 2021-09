With Gavin Newsom staying at the helm, I suppose that California’s many problems will stay just that, problems. Being a very, very liberal governor his policies do not fit with the conservative constituents of California. I don’t think Newsom will change his governing style and become a more moderate, middle-of-the-road kind of guy. He has shown himself to be quite pompous, and this self-importance has led him to do things his way, not the way many Californians would prefer. California’s problems have gotten worse under Newsom’s leadership and I don’t think he has handled the pandemic right. It might be a tough road for a Republican to govern in such a liberal-minded state as California, but a different perspective is certainly what our state needs. I was hoping for a majority recall vote. I have no choice but to accept the vote on this race for recall; however, I will speak out whenever I feel the need.

