Delmita Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.