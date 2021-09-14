Sun forecast for Sharon Grove — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(SHARON GROVE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sharon Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sharon Grove:
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
