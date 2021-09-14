Daily Weather Forecast For Winnett
WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0