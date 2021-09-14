Daily Weather Forecast For Winnett

WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, September 17 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



