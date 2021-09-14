CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elida, NM

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Elida

Elida Journal
Elida Journal
 8 days ago

(ELIDA, NM) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elida:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bvYjcYg00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elida, NM

Elida Journal

Elida, NM
With Elida Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

