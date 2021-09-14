Grand Marais Weather Forecast
GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
