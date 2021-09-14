4-Day Weather Forecast For Effie
EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
