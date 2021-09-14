City leaders take on possible updates on the Air Park area blighting proposal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A move to declare an area of the Air Park neighborhood as blighted is now on hold following a last minute move by the Lincoln City Council. The decision to designate the area between NW 48th and NW 56th as extremely blighted was supposed to be voted on next week. In a last minute move, both items were removed from the council agenda by the request of the Urban Development Director, Dan Marvin.www.1011now.com
