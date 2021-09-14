Weather Forecast For Metaline Falls
METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 65 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
