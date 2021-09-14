Daily Weather Forecast For Supai
SUPAI, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
