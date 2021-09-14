Middle Brook Weather Forecast
MIDDLE BROOK, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
