Everglades City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, September 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
