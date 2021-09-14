Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Portage
GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Rain showers likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0