Neche Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NECHE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
