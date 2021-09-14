4-Day Weather Forecast For San Simeon
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 53 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
