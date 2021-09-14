Tuesday rain in Baileyville: Ideas to make the most of it

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Baileyville Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baileyville:

Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, September 17 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.