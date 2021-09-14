4-Day Weather Forecast For Lilliwaup
LILLIWAUP, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Light Rain
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- 1 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Heavy rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0