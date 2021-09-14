Fargo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FARGO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
