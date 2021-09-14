Tuesday sun alert in Beverly — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(BEVERLY, WA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Beverly, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beverly:
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Light Rain Likely
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
