Weather Forecast For Lake George
LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
