Weather Forecast For Shishmaref
SHISHMAREF, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Light Rain
- High 44 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 41 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight Chance of Rain And Snow
- High 40 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0