Tuesday rain in Savoonga: Ideas to make the most of it

(SAVOONGA, AK) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Savoonga, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Savoonga:

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 45 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 45 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 20 to 25 mph



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 44 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly Cloudy High 45 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.