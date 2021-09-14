CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springview, NE

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

Springview News Watch
Springview News Watch
 8 days ago

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) A sunny Tuesday is here for Springview, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springview:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bvYhsVU00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Springview News Watch

Springview News Watch

Springview, NE
4
Followers
197
Post
135
Views
ABOUT

With Springview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy