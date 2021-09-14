Flasher Weather Forecast
FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
