Daily Weather Forecast For Jordan Valley

JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.