Murdo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- 12 to 17 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- 13 to 18 mph wind
