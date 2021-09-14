Murdo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F 12 to 17 mph wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F 13 to 18 mph wind



