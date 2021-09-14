Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 64 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 16 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



