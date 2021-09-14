Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0