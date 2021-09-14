Creede Weather Forecast

CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 37 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



