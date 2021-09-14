Creede Weather Forecast
CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 37 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
