Daily Weather Forecast For Fernwood
FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 69 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
