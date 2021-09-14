Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Kelliher

(KELLIHER, MN) A sunny Tuesday is here for Kelliher, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kelliher:

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.