Daily Weather Forecast For Wilsons
WILSONS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
