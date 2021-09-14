Daily Weather Forecast For Presho

PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 32 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 23 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.