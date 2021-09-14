Daily Weather Forecast For Presho
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
