Victoria Morgan, 71 of Kegley died Sunday, September 12, 2021. Born November 6, 1949 at Matoaka she was the daughter of the late Frederick Dishner and Agnes Elledge Dishner.

She was a member of the Holiness faith where she served alongside her husband as they evangelized throughout the southeast. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great mother. Vickie was an avid seamstress, cook and gardener and was happy to share her knowledge with her family and friends. Above all else, she was a prayer warrior and a servant of God. Her walk with God impacted all that knew her. Truly she fought a good fight, finished her course and kept her faith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, John L. Holbrook.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-seven years, Terry Morgan; children, Amy Doty and husband Max of Pulaski, VA, Susan Sherwood and husband Brandon of Rock and Eric Morgan and wife Lindsey of Pearisburg, VA; siblings, Michael Dishner of Florida, Darene Lankford of Princeton and Tammy Blankenship and husband Darrell of Princeton; grandchildren, Jonathan Doty and significant other Galadriel, Mitchell Doty and wife Sydney, Megan Milam and husband Joshua, Grace Sherwood and Savannah, Laiken and Luke Morgan; one great granddaughter, Charlotte Victoria Lee Doty and her beloved puppy, Sadie.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 with Pastor Max Doty officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton.

Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 noon until the service hour.

