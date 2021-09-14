CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piney Creek, NC

Wayne Robert Wilson

By Naomi Bowles
Wayne Robert Wilson, 80, of Piney Creek, NC passed peacefully on September 13th surrounded by his family. Mr. Wilson was born December 3rd, 1940 in Grand Junction, CO. Wayne loved hunting, fly fishing, and the great outdoors. He was a beloved husband, father, and papaw to so many. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Frankye Wilson of Lerona, WV, sons Carl Wilson of Medford, OR, and Ray (Michelle) Transou of Lake Wylie, SC, daughters Mary (Darrell) Shrewsbury of Lerona, WV, Amy Mise (Joey Colicchio) of Mocksville, NC, Trish (Mike) Foriska of Sweetwater, TN, niece Cate (Tom) Underbrink of Waldport, OR and nephews Gary (Suzanne) Wilson of Concrete, WA, and Kenny (Brenda) Wilson of Lebanon, OR. Papaw Wayne loved his with countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of his animals. The family will hold a private memorial in the spring. Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center in Athens, WV is serving the family of Mr. Wilson.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Wayne Robert Wilson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Beckley, WV
Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

