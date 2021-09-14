Emmonak Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 51 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Slight Chance of Light Rain High 44 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.