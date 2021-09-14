Emmonak Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 51 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight Chance of Light Rain
- High 44 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
