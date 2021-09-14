Crescent Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Haze High 79 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 73 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 16 Widespread frost during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 70 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Haze during the day; while rain likely overnight High 69 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.