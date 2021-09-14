Crescent Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 73 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 16
Widespread frost during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 70 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Haze during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
