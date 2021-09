After winning 17 games last season, the Houston Rockets are projected to be at the bottom of the Western Conference again next season. Per BetOnline, the Rockets have an opening win total for the 2021-22 season of 26.5 wins – second to last in the West. And it’s understandable why the line is set that way. The Rockets will enter the season without an All-Star for the first time since 2012 and have six players on the roster under the age of 22.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO