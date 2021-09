As the world moves towards renewable sources of energy, there are newer challenges that are being thrown up. While energy is being created in a sustainable way, the equipment used to generate it is still largely polluting. Wind turbines are not fully recyclable and their blades usually end up in landfills. To address this, German manufacturer, Siemens, has developed the world's first recyclable wind turbine blade, said a company press release.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO