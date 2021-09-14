Atlantic Weather Forecast
ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
