Atlantic Weather Forecast

ATLANTIC, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



