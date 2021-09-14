CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston Couple Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun and Drug Crimes

By Tyler Barker
 8 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Charleston couple was sentenced today for federal gun and drug crimes. Larry James Williams, 66, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin, acetyl fentanyl, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Mary Ann Coon, 44, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents and statements made in court, during a traffic stop conducted on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston during the early morning hours of May 8, 2020, law enforcement officers found Williams and Coon to be in possession of seven firearms, as well as over 79 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of heroin, acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl mix, and over 6 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl mix, digital scales, plastic baggies, and $3,882 in U.S. Currency.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the collaborative investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Charleston Police Department, and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT). As part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Attorney’s Office is working in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement to address violent crime driven by drug trafficking in Charleston and throughout the district.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentences. Assistant United States Attorneys Julie White and Greg McVey handled the prosecution.

Julie White
