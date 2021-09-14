Daily Weather Forecast For Bath
BATH, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0