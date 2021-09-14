Powers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Haze during the day; while haze then patchy drizzle overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy drizzle then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0